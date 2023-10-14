HamberMenu
Two DMK functionaries, four others booked in VAO assault case

October 14, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Two functionaries of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and four others were booked on the charges of allegedly assaulting and attempting to murder a village administrative officer (VAO) in Palani in Dindigul district on Saturday.

According to a complaint lodged by VAO Mr. Karuppasami, the officer had on Friday intercepted a lorry found to have been loading sand from a patta land in East Ayakudi near Palani. However, the driver of the lorry, along with acquaintances, fled the spot in the lorry.

Unrelenting, the VAO gave chase to the lorry, trailing behind closely, until they stopped the vehicle and purportedly threatened and assaulted the officer. Later, officials from the Revenue Department, who were informed about the incident, arrived at the spot.

Inquiries revealed that the lorry had a permit to lift sand but not from the spot where their vehicle was intercepted, said sources.

Subsequently, a case was registered against Saktivel, a DMK functionary who is also the owner of a brick kiln unit near Balasamudram, Baskaran of Palani and four others, in connection with the incident. The lorry has been impounded.

An investigation is under way.

Condemning the incident, officials of the Revenue Department demanded immediate action to bring the accused to book.

