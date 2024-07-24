ADVERTISEMENT

Two dismissed students observe fast in front of college

Published - July 24, 2024 09:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Two Students’ Federation of India members, who were dismissed from the college for organising protests and participating in the agitation against tuition fee hike, observed hunger strike in front of the college on Wednesday.

When the SFI organised the strike from July 2 to 4 last in protest against the tuition fee hike by the Kamaraj College administration, 11 students were suspended and 3 others dismissed. After their efforts to pacify the college administration failed, the affected students approached the government officials. Subsequently, the suspension of the 11 students was revoked.

However, the Kamaraj College administration refused to withdraw dismissal of the 3 students and 2 of them – Nesamani and Santhana Selvam – observed hunger strike at the entrance of the college on Wednesday.

Even though they said that their agitation would continue until their dismissal was withdrawn, the duo gave up the hunger strike in the evening and left the spot saying that they would continue their protest on Thursday.

