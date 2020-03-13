Two discharged after testing negative for COVID-19

Tirunelveli

13 March 2020 20:36 IST

Thoothukudi Collector chairs meeting with government and private doctors

Two youth, who had been admitted to the COVID - 19 isolation wards of the Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospitals have been discharged after they tested negative for the deadly infection.

While the youth undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital was discharged on Friday night, another young patient admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaripallam was discharged on Friday.

The 27-year-old youth from Chokkampatti near Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district, was admitted to the isolation ward of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Monday last after he developed fever, cold and cough on his return to his native place from the Middle East. Though he was asymptomatic for the dreaded infection and responded well to the treatment given for other viral infections, the blood samples were sent to Chennai for analysis.

When the reports were negative, he was discharged on Thursday night.

“Now, a 40-year-old Malaysian, with a history of uncontrolled diabetes, has been admitted to the isolation ward with fever. Since he is also responding to the treatment with the diabetes under control, he may be discharged on Saturday,” M. Ravichandran, Dean, TVMCH, said.

A 26-year-old youth, who had returned to his native place near Nagercoil from Oman volunteered to be admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam. Since clinical investigations showed that he was fine and tested negative for COVID - 19, he was discharged on Friday.

Chairing a meeting in Thoothukudi on Friday with doctors from private and government hospitals, Collector Sandeep Nanduri said patients suffering from fever, cold and cough after returning from foreign trips should be screened thoroughly and should be referred to the government hospitals immediately.

If they were tested positive for COVID – 19, they should be admitted to the isolation ward which should be created in all private hospitals as has been done in the government hospitals, he pointed out.

Awareness billboards should be kept in all places and patients and their attendants should wash their hands frequently, Mr. Sandeep said.

Officials attached to the Department of Public Health gave a presentation on COVID – 19 and the line of treatment for the viral disease.