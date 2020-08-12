Madurai

Two die of burns

A couple who attempted self-immolation at Sedapatti succumbed at Government Rajaji Hospital on Tuesday. J. Kani, 34, had quarrelled with her husband R. Jayaraman, 34, of Allikundam over his drinking habit and not going for work. After the quarrel, the woman set herself ablaze and the man followed suit. Their children - Kavin, 15, and Dharsini, 12, sustained burns in their attempt to save their parents. The girl was admitted to Usilampatti GH, and the others were rushed to the GRH. The woman and the man died in the afternoon. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104.

