Two die in road accidents in Madurai

Published - June 01, 2024 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died in two different road accidents in Madurai on Friday.  

In the first accident which happened near Checkanurani, a 55-year-old male named C. Virumandi, who was walking on Karumathur-Kandai road, was hit by an unknown vehicle.  

He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Checkanurani police have registered a case and are investigating. 

In the second accident, a 36-year-old man named V. Manikandan while going on his bike near Ellis Nagar on Friday was dashed by a speeding bike. He was thrown away from the bike and was injured seriously. He was then rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital, but he died during treatment. 

Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case and is investigating.

