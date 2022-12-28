ADVERTISEMENT

Two devotees killed in road accident near Sattur

December 28, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

In a hit-and-run case, two devotees from Sivakasi, who were on a padayatra to Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur, were fatally knocked down on Madurai-Tirunelveli highway near here on Wednesday.

According to police, a group of devotees from Sivakasi were proceeding to Tiruchendur on foot.

When they were walking near Pulvaipatti, an unidentified vehicle hit three of them at around 5.30 a.m. and fled the scene.

While C. Karuppasamy (45) of Ammankoilpatti and V. Sankaran (52) of Pallapatti were killed on the spot, K. Jeyaraj (46), who was injured, was rushed to the Government Hospital in Kovilpatti.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, he was shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Sattur Taluk police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US