Two devotees killed in road accident near Sattur

December 28, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

In a hit-and-run case, two devotees from Sivakasi, who were on a padayatra to Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur, were fatally knocked down on Madurai-Tirunelveli highway near here on Wednesday.

According to police, a group of devotees from Sivakasi were proceeding to Tiruchendur on foot.

When they were walking near Pulvaipatti, an unidentified vehicle hit three of them at around 5.30 a.m. and fled the scene.

While C. Karuppasamy (45) of Ammankoilpatti and V. Sankaran (52) of Pallapatti were killed on the spot, K. Jeyaraj (46), who was injured, was rushed to the Government Hospital in Kovilpatti.

Later, he was shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Sattur Taluk police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.

