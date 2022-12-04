Two detained under Goondas Act

  1. EPaper
December 04, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth, who were arrested on charges of murdering a 60-year-old man, in August, were detained under the Goondas Act on Saturday.

The Madurai City Police on Saturday invoked the provisions on the two persons, who were arrested in connection with a murder.

The accused, M. Arunpandian, 28, and ‘Kopparai’ alias M. Balasubramani, 28, both of Sellur were arrested by the police for murdering their neighbour G. Kandavelu, 60, due to frequent disputes on August 27.

They were detained under the Goondas Act on the order of Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar and the copy was served to them at the Madurai Central Prison.

