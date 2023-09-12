Two-decade-old issue in Madurai Yadava College solved, new office-bearers elected on HC direction

September 12, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MADURAI

Yadava College in Madurai, an autonomous institution affiliated to Madurai Kamaraj University, which was established by Yadava community people in 1969 and had been mired in a controversy for over two decades, has at last elected a set of office-bearers to its council on the direction of the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai.

According to former High Court Judge Rajeswaran, he was appointed by the court as the Special Officer (SO) about two and a half years ago to oversee and rectify anomalies in the college council.

The college, which was governed by Yadava Kalvi Nithi (Yadava Educational Council), had over 1,000 members with voting rights to elect the office-bearers since its establishment.

The election for the council could not be held in a fair manner since there were allegations, including misappropriation of funds, over which some of the office-bearers approached court.

The High Court had directed the conduct of the election under the supervision of the SO, and on August 5, the election was conducted. Fifty-two persons were in the fray and 11 of them had to be elected to the council.

Again, the court intervention was necessitated as some members objected to the inclusion of over 900 new names in the voters’ list. Finally, the court ordered counting of the votes without including the newly added names, following which the votes were counted on September 9 and 11 members were declared elected.

The SO said S. Jayaraman was the president; R.V.N. Kannan secretary-cum-correspondent; C. Krishnavel treasurer; S.P. Sivaramakrishnan vice-president; S. Muthukrishnan assistant secretary; and S. Malaysia Pandi, K. Kannan, L. Muthukrishnan, N. Maniselvam, V. Balakrishnan and P. Senthil were council members.

Former secretary and correspondent K.P.S. Navaneetha Krishnan said he hoped the new office-bearers would work hard to bring back the lost sheen to the institution.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, Mr. Kannan said hereafter the college would function in a transparent manner. “We have a lot of things to do for the student community. With the able guidance of the faculty, council members and well-wishers, we will work unitedly,” he added.

