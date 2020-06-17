Two deaths at GRH; Madurai’s tally up by 27

17 June 2020 22:12 IST

Thoothukudi’s count spikes by 50; woman dies in Tirunelveli

MADURAI/THOOTHUKUDI

Two COVID-19 patients – one from Madurai and the other from Dindigul – died at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital on Wednesday.

A 68-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital on Monday, and on Tuesday he tested positive and died of respiratory failure. This was the first death of a person with no comorbidities in Madurai. The death toll in Madurai is six, according to State medical bulletin.

The 63-year-old man from Dindigul tested positive on June 14. The patient, who had ischemic heart disease, bronchial asthma, leukemia and systemic hypertension, died of respiratory failure. With this, Dindigul’s death toll rose to three.

The total number of cases rose to 493 in Madurai, where 27 persons, including four frontline workers, tested positive.

The fresh cases were from Thiruppalai, B. Mallapuram, Vilangudi, Sellur, Kalai Nagar, Arasaradi, S. Alangulam, Thuvariman, Jothimanickam, Kamarajapuram, Munichalai, Kochadai, Tirupparakundram, Ellis Nagar, Sathya Sai Nagar, Solai Alagupuram, K.K. Nagar, Paravai, Pasumpon Marudhu Pandiyar Nagar, Madakulam, Andalpuram, Kamarajar Salai, Keelapanangadi and Vasantha Nagar.

Only three of the fresh cases had travelled from Chennai.

After a lull, the number of positive cases in Thoothukudi district spiked on Wednesday. The district’s tally went up by 50 to stand at 487. Forty-three of the fresh cases were indigenous.

Tirunelveli district recorded 15 new cases, including 11 indigenous, and the second death. A 62-year-old woman from Parappadi, reportedly a diabetic, died at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Kanniyakumari recorded nine new cases that took its tally to 130. Tenkasi reported five indigenous cases that took the total count to 162.

Ramanathapuram district recorded 38 new cases – 33 from Chennai, two from New Delhi, one each from Andhra Pradesh and Coimbatore and one indigenous. The district’s tally rose to 194.

In Dindigul district, 15 persons tested positive, taking the total count to 249. The fresh cases were reported from Dindigul (a sanitary inspector), Palani, Sanarpatti, Idayakottai and Chinnalapatti.

In Theni, three fresh cases were reported from Forest Road, Theni and Kondamanaickenpatti. The patients included two boys – one aged 15 and the other 14.

Sivaganga recorded 10 fresh cases and all of them had travel history.

Even as two Health Inspectors from Virudhunagar district who were on deputation to Chennai tested positive, the number of positive cases in the district came down by 20 after 22 patients were cross-notified to other districts.

The district’s tally came down 168. The district has reported one death.