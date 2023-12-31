Two-day vulture census ends in Tirunelveli, says DFO

December 31, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A two-day vulture census ended in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.

In a press release, District Forest Officer R Murugan. said the census began on Saturday in which about 60 people led by forest officials and volunteers from NGOS were involved. The census was conducted in Tirunelveli, Courtallam, Kadayanallur, Sankarankoil and Sivagiri.

In an interesting observation during the census, the officials came across four Egyptian vultures at Nellaiappuram village near Koothankulam Bird Sanctuary. The officials said they were an endangered species.

