Two-day Tirukkural conference in Virudhunagar in February

January 23, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

A conference on Tirukkural, ‘Tirukkural Manavar Maanadu’ would be held in Virudhunagar on February 2 and 3 in which about 700 students are expected to participate in various competitions.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that the students, including winners of Tamil Skill exam-2023, from across Tamil Nadu, would participate in the conference. Competitions such as quiz, drama, dance, elocution, poetry and games on Tirukkural would be held.

A bicycle rally by five teachers from Kanniyakumari to Chennai to create awareness of the event began at Kanniyakumari on Tuesday.

