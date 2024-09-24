Two-day space science camp for schoolchildren at Sankarankovil

The Voice of Tenkasi Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, conducts a two-day residential space science camp for young space enthusiasts in Sankarankovil from September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ananthan Ayyasamy, founder of Voice of Tenkasi Foundation, the camp will commence at 10 a.m. on September 30 at AVK International Residential Senior Secondary School, Sankarankovil, where students from Class 6 to 12 can participate.

Another interesting feature of this camp is that government school students will be given preference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Voice of Tenkasi Foundation has roped in District Science Centre, Tirunelveli, in this event, which will display their working models in space science in the camp and install a telescope at the camp for stargazing.

“We are organising this camp with the objective of the students spending their quarterly examination holidays in a useful manner and we want to add fuel to the students’ thirst for space science. Even though space science has wide range of opportunities, our students, especially the students from rural areas, are not aware of it. So, we’ll tell them the opportunities available in this field in higher studies, research and employment in India and abroad,” Mr. Ananthan Ayyasamy said.

Moreover, the participants will be exposed to the ongoing researches in space science and the fabrication of launch vehicles and the satellites through video presentations. The participants will also be guided to fabricate their own satellite and launch vehicle models in the camp.

The aspirants should WhatsApp their video via 91 – 8778200402 or email it via info@voiceoftenkasi.org or voiceoftenkasi.org on space science based on which the participants will get selected. Moreover, the participants should also upload their permission letter from their parents. The first 200 students with interesting video on space science will get the opportunity to participate in the camp, which will end at 4 p.m. on October 1.

Aspirants should register their names via voiceoftenkasi.org/events/ for participating in the camp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.