Two-day ‘Porunai Illakiya Thiruvizha’ begins in Tirunelveli

November 26, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Various speakers and noted writers from the literary world showered encomiums on the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister M K Stalin for according great importance to Tamil language, which has been identified with the rich tradition and culture of the region from time immemorial here on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural function, of the two-day Porunai Illakiya Thiruvizha, through video conference Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said that the government had proposed to hold such literary festivals in Porunai, Vaigai, Cauvery, Siruvani and Chennai respectively. “The richness about Tamil has to be taken forward globally to the Tamils and such festivals would play a significant role,” Stalin.

The excavations from Keeladi, followed by Sivakalai and Korkai and among others had not only proved the richness of the language, but showcased the culture and the way of living practised from the olden times. The inscriptions and the artefacts from these sites were a symbol of pride for the Tamils all over the world, the CM said.

Minister R. S. Raja Kannappan in his address said that late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, was fond of Tamil literature and this he showcased by conducting “Semmozhi Mahanadu” during his leadership in Tamil Nadu. “Today, CM Stalin wholeheartedly supported Tamil as a supreme language that it was being taken to the people by way of conducting festivals (Thiruvizha). The Tamirabharani river in Tirunelveli was the right choice to have the first among the five celebrations in Tamil Nadu”, he added.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the TN government has been conducting book fairs across several districts in the State since last year, which has been a good platform for book lovers to meet popular writers and interact with them on the nuances of Tamil.

Under the leadership of Mr Stalin, the government schools had been getting a facelift and many children were showing their interest to join public schools rather than opting for private run schools. The School Education department not only focused on improving infrastructural facilities, but also shaped the students for tomorrow, the Minister added.

Offering felicitations, Writers Kalpetta Narayanan and Vannadasan suggested the Tamil Nadu government to establish a Tamil Nadu Sakitya Academy Award, which would be apt to promote the language in the present era.

Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu presided over the function.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, MLAs, MP, former Speaker Avudaiappan, Director (Public Libraries) Ilambagavath, senior officers from various government departments, Tamil scholars and students from colleges and schools in Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi participated.

The officials have organised various events in different locations in Tirunelveli for Tamil enthusiasts, which include discussions and interactions. Competitions for students are also being held and the valedictory event would be held on Sunday.