Two-day MSME meet from Wednesday

Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA), joining hands with Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA), will conduct a two-day State-level convention of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on August 7 and 8.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, TANSTIA president S. Anburaj said that the primary agenda of the silver jubilee edition of the meet would be improving commerce in southern Tamil Nadu. There would be technical sessions for entrepreneurs of MSMEs.

MADITSSIA president K. P. Murugan said a dialogue would be initiated on the need for establishing defence and aero-based manufacturing units in Madurai. “Although the Defence Industrial Corridor had been planned to cover Chennai, Hosur, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchi, we will discuss about contribution of manufacturers from the southern districts as well,” he said.

The sessions would cover disbursal of loans to small businesses from major banks and export opportunities. There would also be panel discussions on need to address joblessness and improving the quality of output of employees, he added.