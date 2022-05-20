Two-day fast by fishermen ends early as officials promise to take up their grievances

The two-day fast announced by fishermen affiliated to various associations, ended on day-one itself as Deputy Director Fisheries Kathavarayan visited the venue and promised to take up their grievances with the government here on Friday.

In a bid to draw the attention of the Union and State governments, the fishermen had announced a two-day fast at Thangachimadam.

Their demands included a representation of their community to be nominated as Member of the Parliament, to retrieve their mechanised boats impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel since 2018 and to provide subsidy for diesel among others.

The fishermen from as far as Nagapattinam, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and other towns participated.

Speaking to reporters, fishermen leader Jesu Raja said that except for one or two people from the fishermen community, not many had got the opportunity to be part of the Parliament over the last 60 years. Hence, the major political parties should examine the possibility and give the fishermen community a chance.

The Sri Lankan government, which was facing severe economic crisis, has got a helping hand from India. Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced relief and even despatched the same. The fishermen association had voluntarily offered to ferry the essential goods, they pointed out.

The Centre should take it up with the Sri Lankan authorities and get back the impounded mechanised boats, which alone assured a proper livelihood for the fishermen. Considering the rise in diesel prices, the subsidy offered should be enhanced, said fishermen leader Jesu Raja and added that as a permanent solution, the Indian government should retrieve Katchatheevu for the fishermen from Tamil Nadu with fishing rights.