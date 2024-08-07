ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day event to promote rural customs and traditions

Published - August 07, 2024 08:18 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

DHAN Foundation in Madurai is to conduct a two-day event on August 9 and 10 to promote and spread awareness among the youth about village customs and traditions. 

Addressng a press meet here on Wednesday, K.P. Bharathi, its advisor-Tourism for Development, said the first-day event would be conducted on campus and the next day event at a nearby village. The past 10 editions were organised in Keezhamattaiyan, Thenkarai, Tiruvedagam, Kodimangalam, Thuvariman, Vickramangalam (Kovilpatti) and Thenur. 

This year, the DHAN Academy, along with Young Indians (YI) of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) would organise the event at Keezhamathur with the participation of about 150 students from 15 colleges and the local villagers. There would be display of traditional games, folklore skills, display of artefacts and tools used by the ancestors. Traditional food would be served. A Heritage walk would be taken to Manikandeswarar Siva Temple in the village.

