Two-day education conclave at Madurai college from November 3

November 01, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MADURAI

A two-day education conclave, ‘Gyanotsav ‘23,’ is to be held in the city on November 3 and 4. Union Minister L Murugan, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and NAAC experts are expected to address the gathering.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN) Tamil Nadu president K. Indirani and Subbalakshmi Lakshmipathy College of Science Principal R Sujatha said that the conclave would be held at the SLCS campus on Aruppukottai Road. Students from 33 colleges and 27 schools from different parts of Tamil Nadu would be participating in it.

With four core themes - vocational and skill-based education, our traditional knowledge system, education through mother tongue; and environmental and value-based education - the conclave would have experts from the NAAC, National Council for Teacher Education and CBSE addressing the participants.

An educational fair would be conducted at the venue with the core theme of Gyanotsav. A number of entries had been received from college and school students for an essay competition. Prizes would be given to the winners at the conclave.