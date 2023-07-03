Two-day dance festival begins

July 03, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MADURAI

A two-day ‘Madurai Naatiya Vizha 2023’ was held under the auspices of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam at Lakshmi Sundaram Hall on July 1 and 2.

Bharatanatyam artiste Poornasri Srivatsan, a disciple of Uma Anand (daughter of K N Dhandayuthapani Pillai) started off with the invocation on Lord Ganesa in Gambera nattai by Oothukkadu Venkatakavi which was followed by ‘Mamava Meenakshi; in Varali by Muthusamy Dikshithar on the presiding deity of Madurai.

The unusual feature about the Lord’s idol at Meenakshi temple, where Lord Shiva danced with his raised right foot while balancing on the left foot, through Kaal maari aadiya, brought out Poornasri’s proficiency in the art.

Excellent abhinaya, Jatis and adavus were witnessed in the ‘Varnam’ Simhavahini in ranjani, which drew good response from the rasikas.

Ambujam krishna’s “kanna vaa” and Om namo Narayana were performed in the way the composer liked it to be performed.

Poornasri Srivatsan concluded her performance with popular compositions of Dhandayuthapani Pillai, which were applauded by the audience. “Angahara”, the collective movements comprising several Karnas, which when Lord Shiva perform links together to form a garland of dance poses and movements.

Sujatha Mohan (senior disciple of Padma Subrahmanyam) and her students performed “Bhakti Angahara,” a thematic bharatanatyam dance on the opening day.

Bhava (mental attitudes) viz., Santa Bhava, Madhurya Bhava, Vatsalya Bhava, Dasya Bhava and Sakhya Bhava, develop Bhakti to a maximum extent.

Based on Bhakti bhava, devotion towards the Gods which were strewn with the compositions soaked in Bhakti, by leading composers, “Bakthi Angahara” was performed.

Wonderful choreography by Sujatha with beautiful karanas and angaharas based on Natyasastra, with the vocal support of G. Srikanth, Nagai Narayanan on Mridangam, Srutisagar on flute and Anjani on Veena was well received by the audience.

Padmanabhan S