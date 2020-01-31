Two-day cultural extravaganza ‘Namma Madurai’ begins today

MADURAI

To celebrate the glory of Madurai and to create awareness of environment protection, Madurai Corporation is organising ‘Namma Madurai’, a two-day cultural extravaganza, from Saturday.

The event will have a range of programmes, including a kabaddi tournament, marathon for children, clean-up drive along the Vaigai and a debate focusing on the historicity of Madurai.

Around 600 Corporation conservancy workers, students and volunteers will take part in the clean-up operation along the Vaigai from Kuruvikaran Salai to Kalpalam.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that through the clean-up operation they aimed at creating a behavioural change among the residents in handling waste and protecting natural resources. “We want to sensitise people that it is the responsibility of every resident to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at house. It is important to understand that the conservancy workers are fellow human beings who toil every day in segregating tonnes of waste,” he said.

He also said that it was important to protect the Vaigai and ensure that it did not become polluted like the Cooum in Chennai.

The Commissioner further said that there was a visible decrease in the amount of garbage dumped along the banks of the Vaigai. “The Corporation officials are regularly monitoring and clearing the waste from the riverbanks once in every fortnight. After such awareness programmes, we are sure that the river will become completely clean,” he added.

The organisers were planning to suspend vehicular movement in Teppakulam area between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday. At that time, residents could dance, play games and use the space for recreational purposes. During the event ‘Matrathin Munnodigal,’ which would be held at Tamukkam Grounds later in the evening, people from Madurai who had excelled in different fields, would be honoured. The event was being conducted in association with Radio Mirchi 98.3, he added.