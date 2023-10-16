Two-day conference on cardiology held in Madurai

October 16, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - MADURAI

A two-day conference, jointly organised in Madurai by the Indian Association of Cardiovascular-Thoracic Surgeons, Madurai CVTS Forum, Velammal Hospital and Apollo Hospital, saw the participation of over 400 cardio thoracic surgeons, including doctors and PG medical students, on Monday.

“Nurturing basics to reach beyond” was the theme of the conference in which top surgeons and experts took technical sessions.

Padmashri K. M. Cherian, Girinath, Anil Tendulkar, Vinayak Shukla, Prasanna Simha, C. S. Hiremath and Muralidharan were among the distinguished guests. Organising Chairman V. Sridhar, Secretary M. S. Ramprassath and Treasurer Babu termed the technical sessions as “eye-openers”.