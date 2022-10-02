Two critically injured in fire accident near Sivakasi

Firemen douse flames at the shed near Sivakasi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons, including a minor boy, were critically injured in a fire accident that occurred in a temporary shed where crackers were being made illegally made near here on Sunday.

The victims were identified as I. Tirupathi (29) of of M. Pudupatti and his relative K. Nagaraj. While Tirupathi sustained 92% burn injuries, Nagaraj suffered 100% burns.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being rushed to the Government hospital in Sivakasi, they were referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The police said that Tirupathi had rented out the land of one Selvam at Poosarithevanpatti and was involved in making paper tubes meant for firworks in a temporary shed.

However, ahead of Deepavali, Tirupathi had illegally manufacturered crackers.

Friction while handling the chemicals led to an explosion in the shed and the duo working inside the shed were badly injured.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel put out the flames. M. Pudupatti police have registered a case.

District administration has already formed special teams to inspect fireworks units and raid illegal units ahead of Deepavali.