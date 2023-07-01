Two country boats found abandoned near Rameswaram

July 01, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST

Two country boats were found abandoned near Rameswaram shores in the early hours of Saturday.

Following information, Marine Police team led by Kanagaraj rushed to the spot. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the boat registration was from Thoothukudi district. The boat belonged to Edison of Threspuram.

When the police called Edison and inquired, he is said to have informed that the boat was under repair and that he had anchored it in Inigo Nagar in Thoothukudi district. Perhaps, due to the rough weather conditions over the last two days, it may have gone off the sea, he added.

In the second incident, a similarly damaged boat was spotted at Adancheri near Yerwadi in Ramanathapuram district. Keelakarai Marine Police held inquiries.

Preliminary probe suggested that the boat belonged to a person in Thoothukudi district and the identity of the owner was yet to be established.

Initially, police agencies had a suspicion that the boat may have been used for some illegal purpose. The fishermen in the locality said that the sea was rough over the last two days. There is every possibility that during such bad weather, boats which were not properly anchored may move in the direction where wind was heavy.

The Marine Police have registered a case and further investigation was on.

