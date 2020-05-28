Madurai

Two convicts test positive in Palayamkottai Central Prison

Two inmates of Palayamkottai Central Prison, who participated in a computer literacy programme at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai, tested positive on their return on Wednesday.

Prison sources said the convicts had completed the training programme, along with inmates from other central jails, but were stranded in Puzhal for a while due to lockdown.

“When a few prisoners from Cuddalore Central Prison tested positive, these two were also tested and their infection was confirmed. Immediately, they were admitted in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital,” the sources said.

Fear of infection spreading among inmates of the prison had led to delay in reopening of a local fuel station operated by Palayamkottai Central Prison even after others started functioning after relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

The fuel station, which transacted business above ₹10 lakh daily since it was started a year ago, was reopened only after a lot of pondering and precautionary measures were put in place.

The sources said all prison inmates deployed at the fuel station wear masks. Sanitiser bottles were kept for their use as well as for customers.

“If one inmate deployed at the fuel station contracts the viral infection, others too will face serious threat. So, after studying the situation, the fuel station was opened,” said a warder. “Since two prisoners returnees from Puzhal have tested positive, our officials are taking steps to screen those who were in close contact with them.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 7:36:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/two-convicts-test-positive-in-palayamkottai-central-prison/article31696628.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY