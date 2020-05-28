Two convicts test positive in Palayamkottai Central Prison

Two inmates of Palayamkottai Central Prison, who participated in a computer literacy programme at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai, tested positive on their return on Wednesday.

Prison sources said the convicts had completed the training programme, along with inmates from other central jails, but were stranded in Puzhal for a while due to lockdown.

“When a few prisoners from Cuddalore Central Prison tested positive, these two were also tested and their infection was confirmed. Immediately, they were admitted in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital,” the sources said.

Fear of infection spreading among inmates of the prison had led to delay in reopening of a local fuel station operated by Palayamkottai Central Prison even after others started functioning after relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

The fuel station, which transacted business above ₹10 lakh daily since it was started a year ago, was reopened only after a lot of pondering and precautionary measures were put in place.

The sources said all prison inmates deployed at the fuel station wear masks. Sanitiser bottles were kept for their use as well as for customers.

“If one inmate deployed at the fuel station contracts the viral infection, others too will face serious threat. So, after studying the situation, the fuel station was opened,” said a warder. “Since two prisoners returnees from Puzhal have tested positive, our officials are taking steps to screen those who were in close contact with them.”