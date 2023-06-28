HamberMenu
Two construction workers killed in wall collapse

June 28, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The two victims were working at the construction site in Ramanathapuram when the wall collapsed on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

In a shocking incident, two construction workers who were working at a site were killed on the spot when a portion of a wall in the building collapsed on Wednesday.

Police said the two workers, identified as Soundarapandian (40) of Vannikudi and Madhavan (52) of Achuthanvayal, were working at the site belonging to a doctor, employed at the Government Medical College Hospital, and her husband, working as Assistant Executive Engineer in Public Works Department.

The construction of the house was under way on the Fourth Main Road at Sethupathi Nagar near the Collectorate. When a portion of the wall collapsed, the two workers were caught under it, Kenikarai police said. The bodies were sent to hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is on.

