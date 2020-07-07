Two constables booked for drunken brawl

Madurai
Three persons, including, two police constables were booked for abusing and damaging the windscreen of a truck in a drunken brawl near Tirumangalam on Monday night.
The police said P. Sivakarthi (21) of Nagamalaipuram was waylaid by P. Alagupandi attached to Madurai City Armed Reserve and P. Jayakumar attached to Virudhunagar Armed Reserve.
All the three, who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol, abused and assaulted him after a quarrel.
Meanwhile, Sivakarthi’s friend, Jayapandi, came to the spot in a truck. He questioned the trio for their behaviour.
Angered by his questioning, the trio damaged the windscreen of the truck with stones.
Based on the complaint by Sivakarthi, the Chekkanoorani police have booked the trio, including one Ramu of Anuppanadi, for wrongful restraint, abusing, assault and damaging the truck.
