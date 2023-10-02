Two college students killed in road accident near Periyakulam

October 02, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - PERIYAKULAM

In a tragic incident, two teenaged boys died on the spot, when the bike on which they were riding reportedly hit a sharp curve and fell inside a sewer canal near Vadugapatti near Periyakulam on Monday. Police said that Ashwin (19) and Yuvaraja (19) of Jayanthi Colony, were studying in a college in Periyakulam. They were riding a new bike and is said to have driven in a rash and negligent manner. As they were approaching near Vadugapatti, a sharp curve led to the mishap as the rider couldn’t control and fell in the sewer canal. Fire and Rescue Service personnel and Thenkarai police fished the bodies out. A head injury had caused the death, preliminary investigations revealed. The bodies were sent to Periyakulam Government Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation was on.