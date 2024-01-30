Two college students killed in accident in Dindigul district

January 30, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Two college students, S. Koushik Balaji, 22, and his friend C. Chandrasekar, 17, both from Sadayampatti in Dindigul district, who were riding a motorcycle on Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway, were killed when a speeding lorry hit them from behind on Tuesday.

Police said the lorry, was proceeding to Dindigul from Theni. The duo were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The police have detained the lorry driver. Further investigation is on.

Koushik Balaji was studying final year and Chandrasekar first year in an engineering college in Dindigul.

