ADVERTISEMENT

Two college students die in road accident in Dindigul

May 04, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Differently able persons at the Corporation office in Dindigul on Thursday | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Two students studying in an arts and science college were killed in a road accident in Dindigul district on Thursday.

Police said that K Tarun Sastha of Eriyodu and his friend S Suraj Kumar of Thennampatti near here were studying third year. They were returning home on a two-wheeler. As they were approaching Sundarapuri Pass, their bike hit a lorry that was ahead of them. The two were killed on the spot and their bodies were taken to Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Thadicombu police have registered a case. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the lorry driver could have applied the brakes suddenly, leading to the collision, an officer said and added that the lorry had been impounded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Waiting room issue

A group of differently Abled persons laid siege to the office of the Mayor at the Corporation office in Dindigul on Thursday. The agitators said that a few days ago, Mayor J. Illamathi and Corporation Commissioner Maheswari had inspected the waiting room earmarked for differently abled people in Kamarajar bus stand.

They had reportedly instructed the officials to keep the waiting room open from morning till night and lock it in the night.

Irked over the decision, they petitioned that the waiting room be kept open 24x7 and the toilets cleaned for them to use.

The members also wanted the Mayor to earmark at least four outlets in Kamaraja bus stand for differently abled people.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US