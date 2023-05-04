HamberMenu
Two college students die in road accident in Dindigul

May 04, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Differently able persons at the Corporation office in Dindigul on Thursday | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Two students studying in an arts and science college were killed in a road accident in Dindigul district on Thursday.

Police said that K Tarun Sastha of Eriyodu and his friend S Suraj Kumar of Thennampatti near here were studying third year. They were returning home on a two-wheeler. As they were approaching Sundarapuri Pass, their bike hit a lorry that was ahead of them. The two were killed on the spot and their bodies were taken to Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Thadicombu police have registered a case. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the lorry driver could have applied the brakes suddenly, leading to the collision, an officer said and added that the lorry had been impounded.

Waiting room issue

A group of differently Abled persons laid siege to the office of the Mayor at the Corporation office in Dindigul on Thursday. The agitators said that a few days ago, Mayor J. Illamathi and Corporation Commissioner Maheswari had inspected the waiting room earmarked for differently abled people in Kamarajar bus stand.

They had reportedly instructed the officials to keep the waiting room open from morning till night and lock it in the night.

Irked over the decision, they petitioned that the waiting room be kept open 24x7 and the toilets cleaned for them to use.

The members also wanted the Mayor to earmark at least four outlets in Kamaraja bus stand for differently abled people.

