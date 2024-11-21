ADVERTISEMENT

Two classrooms built from MLACDS fund at Corporation school inaugurated

Published - November 21, 2024 08:17 pm IST - MADURAI

Mayor inspects screening camps organised by Health Dept. in zones 1 and 2, where low-lying areas were inundated during the heavy rains in October

The Hindu Bureau

The classrooms which were inaugurated by Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth and Madurai South MLA Boominathan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two classrooms built at a cost of ₹45 lakh from Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS) fund at Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School at Shenoy Nagar in Madurai were inaugurated by Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan, from whose fund the project was implemented, said the school should maintain the classrooms with utmost care. He said he would provide more funds for Corporation schools under the MLACDS.

The Mayor said the Corporation schools required more infrastructure. Apart from the Corporate Social Responsibility funds of industries and those given by philanthropists, the government funds allotted through elected representatives also came in handy for the institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school authorities said the classrooms would be used for higher secondary students and funds were sanctioned during 2022-23 in ward 30 of the Corporation’s zone 4.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the Mayor inspected screening camps organised by the Health Department in zones 1 and 2, where low-lying areas were inundated during the heavy rains in October. The swift action by field staff and conservancy workers ensured speedy recovery for the areas from the abnormal rainfall.

Officials said during the last four days alone, 522 special camps were held in the two zones, in which 19,000 people were screened. Doctors provided tablets to 57 people with fever and 15 others received medicines for diarrhoea.

The Mayor appealed to the people to consumed boiled water as it might not be ideal to consume water directly due to the inclement weather. She also visited some of the habitations in Sellur and Narimedu, where relief works were under way, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US