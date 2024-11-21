Two classrooms built from MLACDS fund at Corporation school inaugurated

Two classrooms built at a cost of ₹45 lakh from Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS) fund at Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School at Shenoy Nagar in Madurai were inaugurated by Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth on Thursday.

Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan, from whose fund the project was implemented, said the school should maintain the classrooms with utmost care. He said he would provide more funds for Corporation schools under the MLACDS.

The Mayor said the Corporation schools required more infrastructure. Apart from the Corporate Social Responsibility funds of industries and those given by philanthropists, the government funds allotted through elected representatives also came in handy for the institutions.

The school authorities said the classrooms would be used for higher secondary students and funds were sanctioned during 2022-23 in ward 30 of the Corporation’s zone 4.

Later, the Mayor inspected screening camps organised by the Health Department in zones 1 and 2, where low-lying areas were inundated during the heavy rains in October. The swift action by field staff and conservancy workers ensured speedy recovery for the areas from the abnormal rainfall.

Officials said during the last four days alone, 522 special camps were held in the two zones, in which 19,000 people were screened. Doctors provided tablets to 57 people with fever and 15 others received medicines for diarrhoea.

The Mayor appealed to the people to consumed boiled water as it might not be ideal to consume water directly due to the inclement weather. She also visited some of the habitations in Sellur and Narimedu, where relief works were under way, the officials said.