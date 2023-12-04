HamberMenu
Two Class XI students attack teacher with machete in a classroom near Sivakasi

Teacher had the habit of using abusive words while scolding students: SP

December 04, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Two students of Class XI allegedly attacked a male teacher, C. Kadarkarai, 41, with a machete and knife inside a classroom at a Government Higher Secondary School near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

The police said when the teacher was sitting on a chair in the adjacent classroom, the two minor boys rushed towards him and attacked him with lethal weapons. The teacher sustained bleeding injuries on his head.

As he raised an alarm, fellow teachers rescued him and rushed him to the Government Hospital in Tiruthangal, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sivakasi, S. Dhanan Jeyan.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, R. Srinivasa Perumal, said the teacher had the habit of using abusive words while scolding students. He had used vulgar words against one of the students who had turned up late for the special classes on Saturday.

The boy had told his friends that he was hurt by the abusive words used by the teacher against his mother. Along with his classmate and a school dropout, he conspired to attack the teacher. One of them had brought a machete in his bag and another had got a knife from the school dropout.

The SP said the boys had hidden the weapons in a secluded place on the school premises, and used them later to attack him.

Both the juveniles have been secured by the police. The Tiruthangal police have also booked the school dropout for conspiring with them in this connection.

