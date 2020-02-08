Two children rescued

Two female children, aged three months and another one around two years, were rescued from two families at Kuppanatham near Sedapatti on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, police officials along with members of the Child Welfare Committee, and the District Child Protection Unit rescued them and handed them over to the district special adoption agency at Grace Kennett Hospital.

The Child Welfare Committee received an anonymous letter addressed to Chairman M. Vijayasaravanan on Wednesday elaborating details of an adoption.

According to Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, the two children are from Telangana in areas near Hyderabad.

An official, who was present at the spot, said two childless couples from Kuppanatham had contacted their relatives in Hyderabad who told them about availability of two children at Sadhnagar and Kasigoda.

While the child from Sadhnagar was sold three months ago, another one was sold a year ago, said a source from the Child Welfare Committee.

The families initially denied having paid money for the children but later confessed, the source added.

“We have asked biological parents of the children from Telangana to come to Madurai for further investigation,” the SP said.

An FIR has been registered in Sedapatti police station for illegal adoption, said Additional Superintendent of Police S. Vanitha who was part of the rescue operation. The complaint was given by Child Welfare Committee member B. Pandiaraja.