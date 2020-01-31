Two children killed, mother injured in roof collapse

PARAMAKUDI
The roof of an 80-year-old house came crashing down early on Friday morning at Podhuvakudi near here, killing two children and injuring their mother.
B. Rekha, 40, and her two sons Jegatheeswaran, 10, and Vikas, 8, were sleeping in their house when around 1.30 a.m. the roof collapsed. Rekha’s husband Baskaran is working in a private firm in Chennai.
“The children were crushed under the debris and died on the spot. The mother is receiving treatment at the Paramakudi GH,” said the police.
Emaneswaram police have registered a case.
