Madurai

Two children killed, mother injured in roof collapse

The roof of a house which collapsed at Podhuvakudi near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district early on Friday morning.

The roof of a house which collapsed at Podhuvakudi near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district early on Friday morning.  

more-in

PARAMAKUDI

The roof of an 80-year-old house came crashing down early on Friday morning at Podhuvakudi near here, killing two children and injuring their mother.

B. Rekha, 40, and her two sons Jegatheeswaran, 10, and Vikas, 8, were sleeping in their house when around 1.30 a.m. the roof collapsed. Rekha’s husband Baskaran is working in a private firm in Chennai.

“The children were crushed under the debris and died on the spot. The mother is receiving treatment at the Paramakudi GH,” said the police.

Emaneswaram police have registered a case.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 9:15:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/two-children-killed-mother-injured-in-roof-collapse/article30705217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY