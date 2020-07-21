MaduraiSIVAKASI 21 July 2020 23:07 IST
Two children found dead in Sivakasi
In a tragic incident, two children -- K. Mariswaran (5) and his sister, Gayathri (4), were found dead in their house at Murugan Colony here on Tuesday evening.
When their mother, Thangapushpam, returned home after work at a fireworks unit in the evening, she was shocked to see them lying dead.
Her husband, Kalidoss (26) was at a home.
The police suspect that the children could have been strangulated to death.
Sivakasi East police are enquiring Kalidoss in this connection.
