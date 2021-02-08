Two children drown in Vaigai

In a tragic incident, two children drowned in the Vaigai near Thenur Mandapam here on Monday. Police identified the deceased as S. Riyaz (11) and his cousin I. Farida Beevi (12) of Sourashtrapuram near Vandiyur.

The police said that the boy and the girl were studying in Class V and Class VII respectively. The two had gone to bathe in the river without the knowledge and guidance of any elders at around 2 p.m.

A local resident, who had gone to the river to attend the call of nature, found the boy floating in the river and alerted the people.

The boy was rescued and rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital at around 2.30 p.m. However, he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Services personnel fished out the body of the girl. The bodies were kept at the GRH. Anna Nagar police are investigating.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified person was found in a decomposed state in the Vaigai. Teppakulam police have registered a case of suspicious death.