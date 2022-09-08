Two children drown in pond

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 08, 2022 22:10 IST

T. Latheeshvini, 9, and V. Sharveen, 9, both Class IV students, drowned in Kammalapatti pond on Thursday.

According to Vadamadurai police, their families were attending a temple festival of Kamatchi Amman Temple at Thamaraipadi. The duo who were playing near the pond slipped and fell into the pond. Relatives rescued the children and shifted them to the Government Medical College and Hospital here where the doctors declared them brought dead.

A case was registered under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) that deals with unnatural or suspicious death.

