Two children drown in Mullaperiyar river in Theni district

April 05, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Theni

Two siblings, M. Deenadayalan (10) and M. Mahasakthi (7), of Kuchchanur Duraisamypuram in Theni district died after drowning in Mullaperiyar river while bathing on Tuesday afternoon. Their bodies were recovered and taken to Government Hospital in Chinnamanur.

Police said the children had lost their father four years back. Since, Tuesday was a holiday for their school owing to Mahavir Jayanthi, the children had gone to the river for bathing. Chinnamanur police have registered a case.