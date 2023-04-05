ADVERTISEMENT

Two children drown in Mullaperiyar river in Theni district

April 05, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

Two siblings, M. Deenadayalan (10) and M. Mahasakthi (7), of Kuchchanur Duraisamypuram in Theni district died after drowning in Mullaperiyar river while bathing on Tuesday afternoon. Their bodies were recovered and taken to Government Hospital in Chinnamanur.

Police said the children had lost their father four years back. Since, Tuesday was a holiday for their school owing to Mahavir Jayanthi, the children had gone to the river for bathing. Chinnamanur police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US