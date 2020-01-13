Two children die in wall collapse

MADURAI

Two children, P. Mahavishnu (4) and Ajishree (2), were killed after they came under a wall of a house that collapsed at Navinipatti near Melur on Sunday.

Police said that the children of R. Premkumar (25) were playing outside the house of one P. Senthil (32) when the mud wall collapsed and fell on them. They were rushed to Melur Government Hospital, where they were declared dead.

Melur police are investigating.