Two children die in wall collapse in Madurai

Two children, P. Mahavishnu, 4, and Ajishree, 2, were killed after they came under a wall of a house that collapsed at Navinipatti near Melur on Sunday.

The police said that the wards of R. Premkumar, 25, were playing outside the house of one P. Senthil, 32, when the mud wall collapsed and fell on them. They were rushed to the Government Hospital in Melur where they were declared dead. The bodies have been kept for post-mortem.

The Melur police are investigating.