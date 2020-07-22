Two CBI officials probing Sattankulam case test positive

As two CBI officials investigating the case of Sattankulam custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks tested positive for COVID-19, the accused, who had been taken into custody by the Central investigating agency till Thursday, were produced in the court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

The three accused – constables Chelladurai, Saamadurai and Veyilumuthu – were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate T.V. Hemanandakumar and remanded in judicial custody. They were lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

Meanwhile, three other accused in the case – constables Thomas Francis, Murugan and Muthuraj – have approached the CBI Court in Madurai seeking bail.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the CBI officials took Chelladurai, Saamadurai and Veyilumuthu to Sattankulam police station. The CBI officials, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Shukla, grilled Saamadurai since he had taken Jayaraj and Benicks to the Judicial Magistrate Court at Sattankulam on June 20 to be remanded in judicial custody.

Then the investigators interrogated Chelladurai, who had taken the duo to Kovilpatti sub-jail, where he had reportedly signed in the prison records. Veyilumuthu had to answer the queries pertaining to the first information report he had fed in the police station computer. The entire process was videographed.

At the same time, another team of CBI officials visited the house of Jayaraj where they grilled Jayasingh and Thaaveethu, both relatives of the deceased, to corroborate the statements they had recorded earlier with the CB-CID officials.

Since some local people, who were perching atop a neem tree close to Sattankulam police station, were reportedly watching alleged custodial torture of Jayaraj and Benicks on June 19 night, the branches were chopped off. On coming to know of this, the CBI investigators questioned Deputy Superintendent of Police Nagarajan, who reportedly replied that he had done it only after informing the CB-CID officials.

However, the CBI officials told him that no more pruning should be done in the tree without their consent.