Two buses seized for transporting migrant workers

Two omni buses with 30 migrant workers from Maharashtra were impounded and four persons, including the bus owner, were arrested here on Saturday.

The police intercepted two buses at the border check-post on Madurai highway on Friday night. It was revealed that the two buses had brought passengers from Mumbai without any permit from competent authorities. The occupants of the buses were taken to an isolation centre and screened by a medical team. The police arrested bus owner Shanmuganathan, Manager Senthil Kumaran, drivers Ramiah and Pichaimani.

A doctor at the Government Medical College Hospital said that only outsiders were importing COVID-19 virus into the district. Patients who were admitted in the recent times had travel history.

Towards north

As many as 688 migrant workers have left Theni in 21 government buses for Madurai from where they will leave by train to Maharashtra on Saturday night.

In Theni district, 140 migrant workers were employed in Bodi, 23 in Theni, 433 in Periyakulam and 92 in Uthamapalayam. Already 180 migrant workers from the district had left for Uttar Pradesh, 256 for Bihar and 24 to Rajasthan.

MP helps youth

Thanks to efforts made by O.P. Raveendranath Kumar, the Theni MP, a youth stranded in Dubai could return to his house in Bodi on Saturday.

Ganesh Kumar, 24, son of Selvam, went to Dubai in January for employment. He was down with jaundice within a fortnight of reaching there and his sickness continued through the COVID-19 lockdown. On hearing about his plight, the MP took steps for his return home in a special flight to Kochi. He travelled in an ambulance and got himself admitted to Theni GH.