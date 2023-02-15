Two bulls killed, 10 tamers injured in jallikattu in Theni district

February 15, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - THENI

Two bulls were accidentally killed during the jallikattu event held at Pallavarayanpatti near Chinnamanur in Theni district on Wednesday. While 10 bull tamers sustained injuries, one of them, who was seriously injured, has been admitted to Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

District Collector R.V. Shajeevana, Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongare and MLAs N. Ramakrishnan and Maharajan were present at the bull-taming event held as part of Ezhaikatha Amman — Valladikaraswamy Temple festival.

Over 650 bulls from various places, including Madurai, Ayyampatti, Seelayampatti, Uthamapalayam, Palamedu and Alanganallur, participated in the event, in which 400 bull tamers got into the arena. The bull tamers were allowed into the arena in batches for one hour each.

One of the bulls, owned by Dileep of Rayappanpatti that seared through the vadivasal, died after violently hitting the barricade. Another bull, owned by Anandakumar of Madurai, died when it fell into a well after participating in the event.

Karthik Raja of Madurai, who tamed 28 bulls, bagged the first prize, a car. Karthik of Kuruvithurai got the second prize, a two-wheeler, after taming 12 bulls.