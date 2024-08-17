Two brothers stabbed to death in Tirunelveli district

Two brothers were murdered in a clash between two families during a temple festival near Thisaiyanvilai in the district on Friday.

Police said the villagers of Kaarampaadu near Thisaiyanvilai were celebrating Odaikkarai Sudalai Madasamy Temple festival in the night. When an altercation broke out between a few persons and brothers M. Mathi Raja, 38, M. Mathiyalagan, 40, and Maheshwaran, 42, all from Kaarampaadu, the armed gang stabbed the brothers. While Mathi Raja and Mathiyalagan died on the spot, Mr. Maheshwaran was undergoing treatment for the stab injuries on the shoulder.

Thisaiyanvilai police picked up six persons in connection with the double murder. The condition of Mr. Maheshwaran was stated to be ‘stable’.

During investigation, police found that the two families had prior enmity that led to the clash at the festival even as cultural events were being organised in the midnight.

“After a scuffle between the two groups, the brothers were stabbed to death,” the police said.

Police personnel were deployed at Kakkan Nagar to prevent untoward incidents.