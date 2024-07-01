ADVERTISEMENT

Two brothers murdered in Kalayarkoil

Published - July 01, 2024 09:56 pm IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau

Two brothers A. Jayasurya (24) and A. Subash (23) were hacked to death by an armed gang in a farm under Kalayarkoil police station limits on Sunday night.

The police said that the brothers had picked up a quarrel and subsequently indulged in a scuffle during a manjuvirattu event held near Kallal on June 22.

The police suspect that those who fought with him on that day would have attacked the brothers in the farm where they were rearing manjuvirattu bulls. Both of them were killed on the spot. Kalayarkoil police have picked up few suspects for enquiry.

