GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two brothers murdered in Kalayarkoil

Published - July 01, 2024 09:56 pm IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau

Two brothers A. Jayasurya (24) and A. Subash (23) were hacked to death by an armed gang in a farm under Kalayarkoil police station limits on Sunday night.

The police said that the brothers had picked up a quarrel and subsequently indulged in a scuffle during a manjuvirattu event held near Kallal on June 22.

The police suspect that those who fought with him on that day would have attacked the brothers in the farm where they were rearing manjuvirattu bulls. Both of them were killed on the spot. Kalayarkoil police have picked up few suspects for enquiry.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.