Two brothers electrocuted

TIRUNELVELI

28 March 2021 21:56 IST

Two brothers - Kittu, 27, and Arun, 25, sons of Maharajan of Melakattur near here reportedly died of electrocution on Saturday night.

Police said the two brothers were selling ‘paani puri’ on a push cart near Vannarpet South Bypass Road here. After the day’s sale, when they were about to leave for home around 10.30 p.m when they had reportedly came in contact with a live electric wire which had got cut off from a post and was lying on the ground. When they stamped on the wire, they were electrocuted. The bodies were sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Melapalayam police are investigating.

