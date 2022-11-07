Two brothers drown in tank in Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau Aruppukottai
November 07, 2022 22:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Two brothers, S. Chandramani (10) and S. Siddharth (8), died after they drowned while bathing in a tank at Palayampatti on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the boys had gone to the tank for bathing immediately after returning home from school.

The body of one of the boys floated later in the evening following which the other body was also fished out and taken to Government Hospital here.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Aruppukottai Town police are investigating into the double deaths.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app