Two brothers drown in tank in Aruppukottai

Two brothers, S. Chandramani (10) and S. Siddharth (8), died after they drowned while bathing in a tank at Palayampatti on Monday.

The police said that the boys had gone to the tank for bathing immediately after returning home from school.

The body of one of the boys floated later in the evening following which the other body was also fished out and taken to Government Hospital here.

Aruppukottai Town police are investigating into the double deaths.