Two brothers drown in tank in Aruppukottai

Two brothers, S. Chandramani (10) and S. Siddharth (8), died after they drowned while bathing in a tank at Palayampatti on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The police said that the boys had gone to the tank for bathing immediately after returning home from school.
The body of one of the boys floated later in the evening following which the other body was also fished out and taken to Government Hospital here.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Aruppukottai Town police are investigating into the double deaths.
ADVERTISEMENT