Two brothers die after consuming liquor

MADURAI

Two brothers, who had consumed liquor on Saturday night, died at Vadipatti Government Hospital near here.

The police identified the deceased as P. Sivakumar (39) and P. Vinod Kumar (30) of Neerethan. The police said that the brothers, along with one M. Thangapandi (32), consumed liquor at the village on Saturday night.

After they left home, Sivakumar, who was a carpenter, and Vinod Kumar, who was a driver, developed diarrhoea. They were rushed to Vadipatti GH. However, Sivakumar died at the hospital late in the night. Vinod Kumar died in the early hours of Sunday. Meanwhile, Thangapandi, who underwent a medical check-up at the hospital, is said to be normal.

Samayanallur All Women Police Station Inspector Grace Shopia Bai, who holds additional charge of Vadipatti police station, said that though it looked like food poisoning, the liquor bottles they consumed from had been sent for forensic test.